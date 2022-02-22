AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott today ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management to increase the readiness of the State Emergency Operations Center to level II: Escalated Response for Winter Weather ahead of wintry conditions forecasted for parts of Texas, according to a news release from the Office of the Governor.

The news release said the greatest impacts to parts of the state will happen Wednesday and continue into the weekend. Representatives from key state agencies belonging to the Emergency Management Council will report to the SOC starting Wednesday to assist in the state’s winter weather response.

Those state agencies include:

Public Utility Commission of Texas

Electric Reliability Council of Texas

Railroad Commission of Texas

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department

Texas Department of Transportation

Texas Military Department

Texas A&M Forest Service

Department of State Health Services

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

Health and Human Services Commission

TDEM Recovery

TDEM Mass Care

“The State of Texas is taking action to prepare our communities and equip first responders and local officials with necessary resources to respond and address severe winter weather in the coming days,” said Governor Abbott. “As we continue to monitor weather conditions, Texans are encouraged to heed the guidance of local officials and stay mindful of changing weather conditions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”

The news release states light snow is forecasted in the Panhandle and parts of West Texas Tuesday night to Thursday morning. A wintry mix is anticipated in some areas of North and Central Texas starting on Wednesday and going into Friday. An extremely cold wind chill is forecasted for the state on Wednesday and will go into Saturday.

The Texas Department of Transportation is pretreating major roads around the state in anticipation of hazardous road conditions. Resources for winter weather and tips to prepare can be found here.