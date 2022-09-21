AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a news release from the Office of the Governor, Governor Greg Abbott issued Wednesday, an executive order that would label Mexican drug cartels as “terrorist organizations”.

According to officials with the governor’s office, Abbott issued this order during a press conference in Midland in an attempt to keep, what he said, is a rising Fentanyl problem out of Texas.

“Fentanyl is a clandestine killer, and Texans are falling victim to the Mexican cartels that are producing it,” said Governor Abbott. “Cartels are terrorists, and it’s time we treated them that way. In fact, more Americans died from fentanyl poisoning in the past year than all terrorist attacks across the globe in the past 100 years. In order to save our country, particularly our next generation, we must do more to get fentanyl off our streets.”

Officials said Abbott reached out to President Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris with a letter requesting federal classifications for certain cartels that he believed distribute fentanyl. Governor Abbott also ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and other law enforcement to identify Texas gangs that work with the cartel.

To read Governor Abbott’s executive order visit, here.