Gov. Abbott convenes post-El Paso domestic terrorism task force for second time

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Gov. Greg Abbott’s task force focusing on domestic terrorism in Texas convenes for the second time on Tuesday.

The group was formed in the wake of the mass-shooting in El Paso, but Gov. Abbott said the task force has broader implications.

“We need to come to grips with the fact that there has been an increasing number and frequency of mass shootings as well as terroristic attacks,” he said during his opening remarks at the task force’s first meeting at the end of August.

The main goals of the task force are to analyze current and emerging threats in the state, as well as finding ways to increase inter-agency cooperation.

The group task force meets at the Capitol on Tuesday morning.

Participants include: