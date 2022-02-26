AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted Saturday afternoon that he is asking members of the Texas Restaurant Association, Texas Package Stores Association and Texas retailers to “voluntarily remove all Russian products from their shelves.”

The tweet goes on to say, “Texas stands with Ukraine.”

It’s the latest in a series of comments the governor has made on the war Russia is waging with its border country; including sharing a photo of the Dallas skyline lit up in blue and yellow, Ukraine’s national colors.

There have been several restaurants and bars around the nation that have very publicly said they will destroy Russian products.

One Las Vegas pizza shop even offered to destroy all of its Russian vodka bottles, replace them with vodka from Ukraine and sell $5 shots that benefit relief efforts.

They’re calling them “F*** Putin” shots, according to their Facebook page.

Russian troops moved in on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, overnight our time. City officials warned of street fighting and urged residents to stay inside and take cover.

In a significant move, the German government committed additional weaponry to the fight.