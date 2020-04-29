Gov. Abbott: Alcohol to-go could stay ‘forever’ in Texas

Mixable margaritas being sold at El Arroyo under the emergency waiver (Avery Travis/ KXAN)

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texans taking advantage of the availability of alcohol for pickup and delivery may be able to do that indefinitely.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission indicated on its website that to-go sales may continue after restaurants are allowed to reopen in a limited capacity on Friday.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday he would allow restaurants to open for dine-in, but at reduced capacity with 25% occupancy.

On March 18, Abbott issued a waiver allowing restaurants to deliver alcoholic beverages with food purchases, including beer, wine and mixed drinks.

“Alcohol-to-go sales can continue after May 1,” Abbott tweeted, indicating that waiver may be in place longer than anticipated.

“From what I hear from Texans, we may just let this keep on going forever,” Abbott tweeted.

There was no indication from TABC when alcohol-to-go might end, but the agency acknowledged to-go sales would only be allowed for the duration of Abbott’s March 13 disaster proclamation. A permanent change would need to be initiated by the legislature, which does not meet until January.

“TABC staff is reviewing the governor’s report and working with his office to seek further guidance,” the agency’s website states. “We will continue updating this page with directives that will help businesses reopen safely under Gov. Abbott’s new executive order.”

The agency has shared additional details about to-go sales and delivery on its website.

“We do ask that anyone that has questions contact the TABC office,” spokesperson Chris Porter said by phone on Wednesday.