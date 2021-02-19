Gov. Abbot holds conference call with Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Gov. Greg Abbot’s office announced he held a conference call today with the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners (TSBPE), to discuss the response to severe winter weather across Texas.

Gov. Abbot discussed actions the state is currently taking to help Texans with busted pipes and other winter weather related plumbing damage, officials said.

According to a release, members of the TSBPE also spoke with the governor on different ways the state can helps Texas residents in need, as well as ways to support plumbers who are working statewide.