Got Grubs?

If you are spending time in your garden, you might find grubs buried in your soil. Don’t be alarmed though, that’s just what they do.

Grubs go through 4 lifecycle stages: Egg, Larvae, Pupa, and Adult Egg Stage.

Adults lay eggs in shallow soil. Eggs hatch in about 2 weeks depending on temperature and soil moisture.

Larvae Stage: Eggs hatch into larvae and begin feeding on grass roots – this continues for several months into fall. This can damage turf depending on the amount of infestation. Animals such as skunks, raccoons, and dogs will also dig to eat them. They move deep into the soil to overwinter. In early spring, they move back toward the top of the soil. This feeding lasts a short time and then they turn into pupae.

Pupae: The larvae stay in the soil during this cycle feeding. This cycle remains for several weeks.

Adult: Adults emerge from the soil. The adult beetles dig their way out of the soil and move up to the surface. This takes place beginning in early summer lasting for about a month. After the beetle has crawled out of the soil it spends 2-3 weeks mating before laying eggs. The eggs (up to 60 eggs) are buried in the soil during the summer (June – Early August).

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension – Potter County

3301 E 10th

806-373-0713

https://potter.agrilife.org/

