Gorillas try to escape the rain



Gorillas and humans aren’t so different after all especially when we find ourselves caught outside in the rain.

A hilarious video from Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia, South Carolina shows the beautiful and majestic creatures scurrying to get out of the rain.

With baby gorillas in tow, the female primates stay close to the wall, swiftly moving into a drier place.

The male silverback patiently waiting for the mothers to go ahead of him.

Each creature wincing, almost exactly as a human would when the cold wet rain hits their backs before they make it under cover.