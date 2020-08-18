GOP response to first night of DNC Convention

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCMH) — After the first night of the virtual Democratic National Convention, Republicans are going on offense.

The GOP’s effort induces a push back against a high-profile speech delivered by former first lady Michelle Obama.

“[Trump] simply cannot be who we need him to be for us,” Obama said. “He is clearly in over his head.”

The president fired back at the former first lady during a ceremony to honor the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote.

“She was over her head,” Trump said. “I thought it was a very divisive speech, extremely divisive.”

Trump also went after Obama for pre-recording the speech.

“Frankly, she should have made the speech live, which she didn’t do, she taped it,” Trump said. “She had the wrong [coronavirus] deaths. She didn’t even mention the vice presidential candidate.”

Coronavirus deaths increased by more than 20,000 since Obama recorded her remarks.

Democrats also used Monday night’s broadcast to try to win over Republican voters who might be unhappy with President Trump.

“I’m a lifelong Republican, but that attachment holds second place to my responsibility to my country,” said former Ohio Gov. John Kasich.

Kasich was part of that effort by Democrats to get disgruntled Republicans on board for Joe Biden.

Kasich’s appearance was derided by GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel who on Twitter called Republicans like Kasich “Hillary supporters” and said the “never Trumpers” don’t matter.