Google Earth helps find remains of a man missing since 1997

The man's remains were found after a Google Earth user noticed a car submerged in a lake in wellington, fl

(FOX NEWS) – Florida police credit Google Earth for cracking a decades-old missing persons case.

An unidentified man, says he was viewing aerials of his former neighborhood on Google Earth when he discovered an image of a submerged car in a pond, situated behind a property in West Palm Beach.

The man contacted the property owner – who used a drone to confirm what the man had seen.

Police were called.

They pulled the car out and found the remains of William Moldt.

Moldt was reported missing in 1997 by his girlfriend.

He was last seen entering his vehicle after a night out at a local club.

The victim’s family has been informed of the discovery of his remains.