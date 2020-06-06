Young girl raises thousands for Minneapolis through a bracelet drive

A nine-year-old and her friends are making bracelets, selling them to raise money for families affected by the aftermath of George Floyd's death.

(FOX NEWS) — A young Minneapolis girl, running rings around the adult world, for her commitment to making circles of love to help those affected in the aftermath of the George Floyd death.

Nine-year-old Kamryn Johnson has a colorful imagination, shaped by a desire to help others caught in the aftermath of rioting in Minneapolis and elsewhere.

So, she decided to make colorful bracelets and start a bracelet drive in her home’s driveway as a symbol of solidarity and hope to those hurt by the violence.

Kamryn, the daughter of former Minnesota Gophers football star Ron Johnson, surprised her dad and is shocking others about how such a simple idea has led to raising $20,000 for Minneapolis communities.

Minnesota athletes and the University of Minnesota president Joan Gabel have also contributed.

If you’d like to take part, go to the “Venmo” app, look up “@ronjohnjr3” and label the donation “Restore Minneapolis” or “bracelet.

