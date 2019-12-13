Xcel Energy donates more than $6,900 Eveline Rivers Coat Project

From left are Shane Woodard, Ronnie Walker, Kathryn Coppinger, Eveline Rivers-McCoy, and Terry Price.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy employees presented a check earlier today to the Eveline Rivers Coat Project for more than $6,900 to help with the purchase of new coats, caps and gloves for children in need.

The employees raised the funds from their employer and from various vendors that supply Xcel Energy across the region.

Additionally, employees conducted a new coat drive at various Xcel Energy facilities around the city.

The Eveline Rivers Coat Project is in its 40th year of operation.

