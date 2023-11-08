CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University’s grounds team announced that it was recently presented with an honor award in the University and College Grounds—Large (500+ acres) category by the Professional Grounds Management Society’s Green Star Awards at its annual conference in Louisville, Kentucky.

According to WT officials, the Green Star Awards competition complements other national landscape award programs that recognize outstanding landscape design and construction. During the awards celebration, PGMS presented four grand awards, its highest honor, as well as 12 honor awards.

WT officials stated that WT’s SSC Services for Education grounds team manages approximately 350 acres on the main campus, including eight synthetic turf fields and a 70-acre cross-country course.

“WT is proud to have received this special award,” said Stan Pena, assistant vice president for facilities. “We continue to make significant milestones with our campus beautification efforts to provide beautiful and safe grounds for our students, faculty, staff, and visitors.”