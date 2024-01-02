CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced that it will offer employees the chance to make an impact on their community with a new employment benefit.

According to a Jan. 2 memo from WT President Walter V. Wendler, all full-time, non-faculty staff members will be allowed eight hours a year for a service day off.

WTAMU officials stated that staff may volunteer for nonprofit organizations or for community relief efforts in the region. The leave, with approval from the employee’s direct supervisor, can be taken as one eight-hour day or in two four-hour increments.

“This benefit will be a great opportunity for WT employees to engage in regional community service projects,” said Wendler. “I commend the Staff Council for their continual efforts to provide staff development and service recognition opportunities.”

According to school officials, the new benefit was suggested by the WT Staff Council.

“We encourage all staff members to take advantage of this benefit,” said Steven Knadle, assistant registrar and Staff Council president. “WT is one of the largest employers in Amarillo and Canyon, so allowing our staff to take a day off to give back to their community could make a meaningful impact. I have already received several emails from staff members praising this benefit.”

WTAMU officials said that the service day off is one of several benefits offered to WT staff, faculty, or both.

WAMU further noted that WT employees and their eligible immediate family members receive 50 percent off tuition and mandatory fees.

In addition, WTAMU officials said, “WT employees also get wellness release time for physical activity, 12 to 15 holidays per year, generous sick and vacation leave, and access to various insurance and retirement plans, among other benefits.”