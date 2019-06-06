Wonderland Amusement Park hosting first responders night

Wonderland Amusement Park is hosting First Responders Night at the Park from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight.

Wonderland is paying homage to police officers, firefighters and emergency responders who serve the panhandle region on a daily basis by inviting them out for a fun-filled night.

All first responders will receive a FREE WOW Ride Pass by presenting proper ID and a special barcode at the gate. Their families will enjoy WOW Passes for only $14+tax by presenting a second special barcode at the gate. All discount codes have been sent directly to local first responding agencies. Agencies outside of Amarillo that would like to participate can do so by visiting WonderlandPark.com/FirstRespondersNight and filling out the proper form.

The public is encouraged to come out and visit with our local heroes and thank them for their selfless work to keep us safe, while checking out their department vehicles including several cruisers, a SWAT vehicle, ambulance and helicopter!

Representatives and vehicles from the Amarillo Police Department, Amarillo Crime Stoppers, Potter County Sheriff’s Office, Randall County Sheriff’s Office, AMS and LifeStar will all be in attendance. It’s a great way to show our support for our first responders!