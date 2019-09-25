Woman’s Cinderella costume has a glass prosthetic arm

Good News

An amputee created a Cinderella costume with a prosthetic arm made of glass - all in an effort to increase representation of people with physical disabilities.

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) – One woman now going viral for her unique spin on a Cinderella costume.

Mandy Pursley says she noticed a problem when it came to fairy tales she says there’s a lack of representation for people with physical differences, like herself.

So, she decided to make things more inclusive using her sewing skills to fashion a Cinderella dress.

But instead of glass slippers, Pursley opted for a one of a kind glass, prosthetic arm.

She completed her stunning look with her real-life prince charming, her husband.

Pursley says representation is so important and when you can’t find a princess like who looks like you “make up your own.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss