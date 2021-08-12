Wolflin Elementary School gets Paideia School Certification, first school in Texas to achieve it

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wolflin Elementary School is the first school in Texas to be a Certified Paideia School.

To get the certification, school staff have completed training and conducted creative thinking seminars with faculty, students and parents. Paideia aims to teach students core skills of reading, speaking, listening and writing, school officials said.

Jeremy Spielman, Assistant Director of the National Paideia Center said the achievement is even more unique given the challenging year.

“We’re so proud to see that they were able to do this,” he said. “Not only are they the first in Texas, but they’re the only school during the pandemic that said ‘we want to work through a certification'”.

The purpose of the Paideia Seminar prepares students to become fluent in critical thinking, communication and discussion into all aspects of their school life.

