Wizard of Oz newborns

One hospital is giving some newborns a movie makeover that will get you saying "lions, and tigers, and bears oh my."

West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is looking more like the start of the yellow brick road.

Hospital workers dressing up these little ones as characters from “The Wizard of Oz.”

Everyone is here, from Dorothy, the Scarecrow, Tinman, and yes even the Cowardly Lion isn’t afraid of posing for the camera.

If these adorable munchkins could talk they’d probably be saying “there’s no place like home.”

This costume party commemorating the upcoming 80th anniversary of the “The Wizard of Oz.”

The iconic film first hit theaters back on August 25, 1939.