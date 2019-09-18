Wildorado ISD gains experience at Tri-State Fair and Rodeo

New Program Hopes to Win Scholarships for Students

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Students from Wildorado ISD’s High School Ag Team took a trip to the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo hoping to take home some prizes for excellence in meat judging.

The program is fairly new, only its third year.

Teacher Cody Bonds said not to let his team’s lack of experience fool you, his students are well educated on the subject.

For example, 9th grader Abby Brock who has been meat judging for six years.

“The Ag program is kind of like, what my life revolves around right now.,” Brock said.

“She’s a leader, she definitely leads by example,” Bonds explained. “They just follow what she’s been doing and what she’s been taught to do her whole life.”

Bonds said he hopes his students, like Abby, will get a scholarship from the competition.