Wildorado FFA Program Featured in New Documentary

Documentary Focuses on the Program’s Success and the Impact on the Town

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Wildorado High School FFA program will have their success featured in a new documentary. The profile, called Wildorado, is a part of the docuseries I am Angus, produced by the American Angus Association.

The films director, Josh Comninellis, said it was the program’s impact on the town that drew his attention.

“So, it’s the story of starting a program all the way to their first sale and all the all the trials and struggles that went into that process,” Comninellis said. “But also kind of the big stakes that were surrounding it. So, it’s kind of the story of these kids, you know, putting this together and how that impacted the town.”

The student run program, is quite successful, meaning the profits the students make from their sales, goes back in the program for operations, supplies, and scholarships.

“They run a registered Angus seed stock operation,” Comninellis explained. “So, they have a herd of registered Angus cattle and they’re raising registered Angus bulls that they will then sell and that’s how they make a profit and then it goes back into the program.”

Comninellis said he hopes this documentary will show that the agriculture industry isn’t dying, but instead, with these students at the helm, has a bright future.

“There’s a lot of talk about agriculture is dying or the ag industry is dying or, you know, there aren’t young people coming into it,” Comninellis said. “Yes, rural towns are struggling. There’s a lot of that kind of stuff going on. This story is a really, really awesome story about kids who are coming into the industry and they’re passionate about it. Small rural towns that are innovating and finding solutions and growing.”

The documentary will air on December 26 and then again on January 2. You can see it at Angus.org/wildorado or on YouTube under Angus TV .

