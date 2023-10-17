LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Western Bank announced Allyn Piland as President of the new Western Bank Mortgage division.
According to Western Bank, Piland has 18 years of market expertise and has a “proven track record of acquiring top-tier talent and successfully leading her team to be the best in the community.”
“Western Bank has an outstanding reputation, and I am thrilled to join a growing local bank. I look forward to continuing the success in the mortgage division,” said Piland.
Officials with Western Bank said that Piland is a Lubbock native and a graduate of Texas Tech University.
“This marks an exciting new chapter for our customers and our 115-year-old company. Allyn brings an extraordinary reputation of leadership, success, and unmatched dedication to customer service to our organization,” said Dan Odom, CEO of Western Bank.
