CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today West Texas A&M University students, faculty, and family gathered together to celebrate at the WTAMU 2023 spring commencement ceremony.

WTAMU held three ceremonies honoring a total of 1,310 WTAMU graduates during the university’s spring 2023 commencement. The commencement honored students earning their master’s and bachelor’s degrees from WTAMU from all six of the university’s colleges.

KAMR Local 4 New’s Anchor Jackie Kingston, graduated today with her master’s from the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities. KAMR Local 4 New’s Editor Caylee Hanna and KAMR Local 4 New’s Director Shelby Davis also graduated today.

According to WTAMU, the oldest graduate at the ceremony was 66 years old, and there were two 18-year-old WTAMU graduates honored today one of them being Jorden Perry.

Perry was able to get her associate of science degree while attending Canyon High School and graduated today from WTAMU’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences with her bachelor’s.

“My parents are really excited because I’m 18 and I’m graduating college for the second time. So it means a lot to me that I’m able to further my career sooner in life, so I can start working and helping others sooner. I hope that others can see that it is possible. It takes a lot of hard work, but it is possible,” said Perry.

Perry said that she wants to continue her education to get her master’s and eventually become a physician’s assistant. She added that it is hard to grasp that she is graduating with her bachelor’s at 18, but she is very excited for what is to come.