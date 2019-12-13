West Texas A&M delivers 50 Angels

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M division of Student Enrollment, Engagement, and Success (SES) is donating the toys for the 50 Angels they adopting this year from The Salvation Army.

They will be loading the WT vans from the “Old Main” building on campus up with all the toys that have been bought on Friday December 13, at 9:00 a.m.

“The Angel Tree is one of The Salvation Army’s best supported programs and makes it possible for more than 1,500 children in and around Amarillo to open gifts on Christmas morning,” said Major David Atkins, Commanding Officer for The Salvation Army. “We are grateful for this very special ministry and for the generous donors and volunteers who will work alongside The Salvation Army this Christmas.”

The toys will be taken to the Rex Baxster building in Amarillo where they will be sorted and organized for distribution day that takes place on the Thursday December 19.

