“We look the exact same!” 5-year-olds wear matching outfits for Twin Day at school in Alabama

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A picture of two Foley five-year-olds is creating quite the buzz on social media. Not just here locally, but across the country.

Mother, Britney Tankersley took to Facebook to share this adorable picture after her son Myles insisted on dressing like his friend Tanner for “Twin Day.”

Meet Myles Tankersley and Tanner Hunter. Both attending Magnolia School in Foley. At just 5-years-old, they both have big plans ahead.

“I want to be a firefighter,” said Myles.

“I want to hold the glowsticks at the airport,” said Tanner.

And a friendship they say will last a lifetime.

When told they were having “Twin Day” at school during Red Ribbon Week, Myles wasted no time.

“I came up with the idea. I told my mommy,” said Myles.

Britney Tankersley said the night before “Twin Day” Myles kept going on-and-on about how he had to be twins with a boy in his class because they look exactly the same.

“We have the same eyebrows and hair,” said Myles.

“Yeah, mine is curly too,” said Tanner.

Trying to make Myles’ vision come to light, his mom searched for Tanner’s mom. Texted her to get his size and headed out to buy the two matching outfits. Not sure who Tanner was or his taste in clothes, the next day she sent Myles to school with the matching outfit, just hoping it would all work out. Hours later she received a picture of the two in their matching outfits from his teacher.

She said her heart just melted, obviously two very different children, but through Myles’s eyes, he didn’t see that.

“Children don’t judge. They see no differences and that’s what we try to instill in the students here at Magnolia,” said PJ Sute, Principal at Magnolia School.

Myles and Tanner both tell me they are waiting for their moms to set up playdates so they can hang more outside of school. With both having birthdays right around the corner, it’s safe to say that may happen a lot sooner than they think.