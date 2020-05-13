“We Are the Monks” perform online concert to benefit High Plains Food Bank

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Though they don’t live on the high plains anymore, an Amarillo native and his family of musicians wants to help out the panhandle by way of music.

Husband and wife duo Trent and Shellie Monk make up the band, “We Are the Monks.”

“Our heart is very much to tell our story. It’s about our faith. It’s about our family. We can’t wait to get back out there,” said Trent Monk, Amarillo native.

Until they get back out there, the Monks have decided to use their musical talents to perform online concerts to help those that are struggling during the pandemic.

“We have other means of trying to squeeze out a living doing what we love to do but so many people don’t. They don’t have that option and they are struggling right now to feed their families,” said Trent.

“Every week we choose an organization that is dedicated to feeding families and this week we felt that High Plains Food Bank should be the one,” said Shellie Monk.

The Monks chose the High Plains Food Bank after not only seeing the line of cars waiting to get food from the food bank’s pop-up food pantry last week, but also because Amarillo is Trent’s hometown.

“I have family in the area and we speak often and it’s wild how much of a hot spot Amarillo has become, so my heart definitely goes out to all my friends and family around there. Our hearts are hopeful that the curve will flatten there soon because we miss our family,” said Trent.

20% of their concert’s online tip jar will go towards the High Plains Food Bank. To check out their live streams, click here:

https://www.instagram.com/wearethemonks/