PLAINVIEW, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wayland Baptist University announced that it will offer the Doctor of Strategic Leadership degree beginning Aug. 1, 2024.

According to WBU officials, the announcement comes after Wayland received approval from its accreditation board, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. The university will accept up to 15 students in 2024, with an anticipated increase to 20 students beginning in 2025.

Dr. Cindy McClenagan, Vice President for Academic Affairs, said the 54-hour professional degree program will be delivered fully online with an optional in-person summer residency at the Plainview campus.

“The Doctor of Strategic Leadership is a program designed to prepare graduates to apply research techniques and theories to create the most effective environment and practices for leadership in the commercial, nonprofit, government, military, education, medical, and art sectors,” said Dr. Bobby Hall, President.

Wayland stated it is well-positioned to accept the challenge of offering its second doctoral degree, the administrators said. The Doctor of Management degree was implemented in 2016 and has succeeded in growing to an enrollment of more than 75 students.

“Experience in implementing and growing the Doctor of Management program has provided a solid foundation for implementing the Doctor of Strategic Leadership,” Hall said.

According to WBU officials, Wayland’s Doctor of Strategic Leadership program was developed by faculty and administrators before being modified by the university’s Graduate Council, which provided final approval in April. The university applied for SOCSCOC approval in June and received rapid approval this fall.

As part of implementation, Wayland stated that it is adding an Associate Dean of Strategic Leadership to provide direct oversight of the program. The Dean of the School of Languages and Literature provides second-level supervision, including budgetary oversight. Additional faculty will be employed in accordance with enrollment growth, university officials said.

Wayland also said it has identified four concentrations for the new Doctor of Strategic Leadership program.

“Graduates will apply critical evaluation of the quality and applicability of published leadership research coupled with research operations and systems analysis to develop innovative approaches to leadership as it applies to their concentration,” said Dr. Kimberlee Mendoza, Dean of the School of Languages and Literature. “Concentrations will include Humanities and Culture, Christian Ministry, Education, and Nursing Organizational Leadership. Students will use case studies, real-world projects in the workplace, and presentations.”

Further, Administrative officials said admission to the new Doctor of Strategic Leadership program requires completion of a master’s program with a graduate GPA of 3.4 or greater. Successful completion of the 54-hour program will include preparation, defense and publication of the student’s dissertation.