PLAINVIEW, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Jonathan Luna has been named Wayland Baptist University’s Title V Project Director and will take the lead on Wayland’s $3 million U.S. Department of Education grant funding for the ‘Pioneering Greater Across for Hispanic Students through Enhanced Student Support’ program.

According to WBU officials, Luna, a bi-lingual higher education professional and new director, said he hopes to create strategic initiatives that specifically target the Hispanic community and provide in Spanish the proper resources and information needed for students to be successful in the college process.

“Serving as the new Title V Grant Project Director, I have been given the ability to target a population of students that I can relate to, which is first-generation and Hispanic-based students,” said Luna. “With Spanish being my first language and my parents never having the opportunity to attend high school in Mexico, they encouraged me to pursue higher education, although they had no idea how to help me get there. This is the same situation for a lot of the families I hope to have an impact on.”

Wayland stated that it is moving toward the second year of the program designed to improve support for Hispanic students, expand information systems, improve student success, increase fall-to-fall retention, and improve four-year graduation rates.

“We are thrilled to have one of Plainview’s and Wayland’s own serve as our new Title V Grant Project Director,” said Dr. Cindy McClenagan, Vice President of Academic Affairs. “A graduate of both Plainview High School and Wayland, Luna has the skills, drive, and personality to carry our Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions grant to its fruition. Over the next four years, Luna will lead Wayland in continuing to develop and foster higher education opportunities for minority and first-generation students.”

According to the press release, Luna holds three degrees from Wayland — a Bachelor of Science in Fitness Management, a Master of Education in Sports Administration and Management, and a Master of Education in Secondary Education Certification. He served as an Admissions Assistant from 2016 to 2019 before becoming an Enrollment Coach. In January 2023, Luna became the university’s Title V La Familia Outreach Specialist.