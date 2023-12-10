PLAINVIEW, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wayland Baptist University announced that its graduates participated in commencement ceremonies on Saturday, which were held at Wayland Baptist University’s main campus in Plainview.

According to WBU officials, graduates received diplomas during ceremonies held at 2 p.m. in Hutcherson Center. Dr. Cindy McClenagan, Vice President for Academic Affairs, presented the candidates for degrees to Dr. Bobby Hall, President, who conferred degrees with assistance from Randy Kaufman, a Wayland’s Board of Trustees member.

School officials said that among candidates for graduation were 23 students receiving master’s degrees, 44 receiving bachelor’s degrees, and one receiving an associate’s degree. Fifty-one candidates for graduation are from Texas, including 13 from Plainview. Ten students are from other states, including three from Oklahoma and one each from Alaska, California, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, New Mexico, and North Carolina.

University officials said that three countries were represented among six international students who were candidates for graduation — two each from Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico.

According to WBU officials, Hall gave the President’s Charge, and William T. Flowers, a graduating senior from Hillsboro, presented the Student Address. Elizabeth Charlene Barrow, a graduating senior from Hale Center, read Isaiah 41:10 from the Bible. Lindsey Jo Sumner, a graduating senior from Amarillo, led the benediction and directed the singing of Joy to the World. Following an invocation by Chelsea Marie Kelley, a graduating senior from Austin, LeeAnn Abram, a graduating senior from Abernathy, led the “Pledge to the United States Flag,” and Mason Paige Garrett, a graduating senior from Mount Pleasant, led the “Pledge to the Christian Flag.”