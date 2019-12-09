Watch: Baby’s joy after hearing aids turned on

A viral video captures the sound of joy when a baby's hearing aid is turned on; four-month-old Georgina got hearing aids about five weeks ago.

(CNN) — Video of a baby girl’s joy when her hearing aids are turned on is lighting up social media.

The father, Paul Addison, says he and his wife first learned about his daughter Georgina’s hearing difficulties when she failed her newborn hearing test.

She was referred to an audiologist, diagnosed with severe deafness, and the doctor suggested hearing aids.

They took the advice and 4-month-old Georgina was outfitted with hearing aids from the United Kingdom’s National Health Service about five weeks ago.

Addison posted the video on Twitter because he wanted the world to know the joy his family experiences when their daughter’s new hearing aids are turned on in the morning.

The video has gone viral.

More than 700,000 people have watched it so far.

