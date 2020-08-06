Washington state teens honored for saving deputy

(FOX NEWS) — The sheriff of King County, Washington honors five teens who may have saved a deputy’s life.
Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht and Auburn Police Chief Daniel O’Neill presented five young men with the medal of heroism.
On July 18th, the teens spotted a person holding a female deputy in a headlock.
The young men, who range in age from 16 to 19, were able to subdue the suspect, who the deputy then handcuffed.
The deputy had stopped the suspect for DUI.
The suspect is charged with DUI and assaulting an officer.
