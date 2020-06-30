Walking For Justice

(WMTV/NBC News) An Alabama man is walking a thousand miles, from Huntsville to Minneapolis, to raise awareness for racial justice.
Terry Willis made a stop in Madison, Wisconsin on Sunday, sharing the death of George Floyd inspired him to make a difference.
“I’m marching for change, justice and equality,” Willis said.
Willis said he has walked about 40 miles a day since he started June 2. The trek has gained attention from national news media and local outlets as he has passed through cities across the country.
“I could have been a George Floyd. I’ve been incarcerated, I’ve been locked up, I’ve been in handcuffs, so I have that story,” he said.
