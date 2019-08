AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Wade Gordon Hairdressing Academy is offering free haircuts to the public for back to school on August 7th and August 8th.

Wade Gordon Hairdressing Academy is located at Westgate Mall.

The facility is open from 9am-3pm. All haircuts will be accepted on a walk-in basis only.

This is a great opportunity for our students to practice their skills while giving back to the community!