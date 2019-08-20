Viral video: FDNY firefighter gives toddler daughter pedicure

QUEENS, NEW YORK, (NBC NEWS) – A video surfaced online and has since gone viral.

The video shows a FDNY fire fighter father giving his daughter a pedicure.

Jimmy Howell posted the video of the interaction between him and his daughter.

He is attempting to give her a pedicure and she starts throwing some shade.

At one point Howell starts filing away at his daughter’s nails, and she starts to fuss.

The calm and cool firefighter immediately apologizes to the 9-month-old.

But then adorably reminds her that his services are free.

Howell says his daughter has always been a very happy baby.