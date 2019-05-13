(KTAL) More than 50 years after leaving college to serve in the Navy, a Vietnam veteran has earned his diploma alongside his grandson.
Robert “Johnny” Hays walked across the stage to collect his diploma this weekend.
Hays left Northwestern State University in Louisiana in 1966 to serve in the Navy.
His daughter found out he still qualified to receive his associate’s degree in general studies through the national initiative, Project Win-Win.
To top it off, Hays is graduating at the same time as his grandson, Colby Cranford.
After leaving college, Hays had a fulfilling career in the Navy and was recruited for the Navy’s nuclear power program.
Vietnam Veteran Graduates College With Grandson
