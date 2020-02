A Utah mother in desperate need of baby formula for her newborn in the middle of the night called 911 and was surprised by the kindness of police officers.

ALPINE, Utah (KSL) – It was a 911 call that officers had never received before: a Utah mother in desperate need of baby formula for her newborn in the middle of the night.

“I’ve never not had food for my newborn,” Shannon Bird said about her decision to call police at 2:12 a.m. on Jan. 28. “It was really scary for me.”

In a recording of the 911 call obtained by KSL, Bird was heard telling the emergency operator that she had no way to feed her 6-week-old baby.

