U.S. Flag projected onto Matterhorn in Swiss Alps

An image of the American flag is projected onto the massive Matterhorn mountain the Swiss Alps as a show of solidarity amid the virus

(FOX NEWS) — A country known for its neutrality shows it’s standing with the United States with a bold display.

America’s stars and stripes were a long way from home Thursday.

The embassy of Switzerland taking to social media to post this picture showing the American flag illuminated on one of the most famous mountains in the Alps on the Matterhorn.

The Swiss embassy calling this display, a “sign of solidarity” with America as the country continues to battle the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Lighting artist gerry hofstetter is responsible for making mountain projections like this one possible.

Other recent dazzling light shows have included messages like “stay at home” and “#AllOfUs.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now reporting the number of COVID-19 cases across the US now totals more than 630,000.

