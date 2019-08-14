Tyler’s BBQ to be featured on BBQuest

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo restaurant has made a name for itself as one of the best BBQ restaurants in the Texas Panhandle and now it is being recognized on the state level.

BBQuest is an online streaming show that features the best BBQ from restaurants around the state.

“We’re always looking for that secret item that’s not on the menu,” Chef Rory Schepisi said. “So a lot of people don’t realize most barbecue places have secret items. So that’s what we’re looking for.”

Chef Scepisi is a local chef and guest co-host for this episode. She was tasked with helping the show’s executive producers find the best restaurants to feature in west Texas.

“So we started off in Lubbock and headed our way through Olton,” Schepisi explained. “And of course, we need to stop in the epitome of the Texas Panhandle. And that would be Amarillo, Texas, and there are so many amazing barbecue places here in Amarillo, so it’s very hard for request to figure out and choose the exact one but Tyler’s BBQ has won so many awards and is known for their BBQ. So we decided to come in and visit with Tyler.”

While the show likes to feature secret menu items, it is also a chance to highlight one of Texas’ biggest industries.

“And BBQuest is produced by Beef Loving Texans, which is a consumer brand for Texas Beef Council,” Executive Producer Rachel Chou said. “And we just want to show people how delicious Texas barbecue is. And really encourage people to get out there and travel the state and taste this world’s best delicious brisket and beef ribs.”

The show is currently filming Season Two which will air in October. It can be found on Hulu and BeeflovingTexans.com.