CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon Independent School District announced that Megan Brue of Randall High School and Grace Vareed of Canyon High School have been selected as Semifinalists in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program.

According to officials, The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the names of over 16,000 Semifinalists nationwide as part of the 69th annual NMS Program.

Officials said these two high school seniors are now in the running for approximately 7,140 National Merit Scholarships, collectively valued at nearly $28 million, to be awarded in the spring of 2024.

“To progress to the Finalist stage and be eligible for a Merit Scholarship, Semifinalists must meet specific requirements, showcasing not only their academic prowess but also their commitment to excellence in various areas of their lives,” said officials.

Officials described the journey to become a National Merit Scholar. More than 1.3 million juniors from around 21,000 high schools nationwide participate in the 2022 preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. The test serves as the initial screening process for program entrants. The Semifinalist group represents less than one percent of high school seniors in the United States and includes the top-scoring students from each state.

From the pool of over 16,000 Semifinalists, officials expect over 15,000 will advance to the Finalist level. The students will be notified of their designation as Finalists in February. Afterward, all NMS recipients will be selected from this group of Finalists, chosen for their demonstrated skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies.

“Canyon ISD is exceptionally proud of Megan Brue and Grace Vareed. These students exemplify the district’s commitment to academic excellence and are shining examples of the outstanding talent we nurture with our schools.” said officials.