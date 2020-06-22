Traveling the World From Home

An Arkansas mother used some major creativity to keep her family engaged and learning throughout quarantine.

(KAIT) Parents everywhere have had to get creative to try and keep their kids engaged and learning throughout quarantine. For Quiera Borders, it didn’t take long for her creativity to take flight.

“The first week of quarantine,” said Borders. “I had to think and think fast, I was just like, oh my gosh what am I going to do and so I had to be innovative.”

Borders combined her need for travel with her need for decorating, and just like that, “Quarantine Travels” began. Using household Items Borders creates intricate scenes of different places around the world to teach her children about culture and history.

