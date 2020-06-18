Train conductor and toddler’s special bond

A 3-year-old and a train conductor have become friends after seeing each other at the station every day.

(CNN) — A friendship built on the love of trains…

A three-year-old boy and a conductor of a commuter train share a special bond that seems to make both of their mornings.

Even as coronavirus forced us all apart, it was the consistency of the commuter rail that brought two special friends together.

Assistant conductor Troy Thornton says, “I’m an assistant conductor. I ride the trains, I collect fares, and I let people on and off the trains.”

But to a little boy who loves trains, seeing Troy’s warm friendly face each day was like waving to a superhero.

Jake says, “So happy! Makes my day.”

It became their cute quarantine tradition, Jake on the platform straining to see those lights through the tunnel and his buddy on board.

Jake says, “It comes through the tunnel and it honks and Troy opens the door and says, ‘Hi Jake! See you tomorrow!'”

The daily drive-bys made both their mornings.

Assistant Conductor Troy Thornton says “He makes my day more than you know. I knew jake was there, that was going to cheer my day up and sustain me. You forgot all the troubles for that minute and it just carried you.”

Soon, Troy will start on the Worchester line.

His biggest fan in Franklin delivered this drawing to say goodbye, and finally took a thrilling ride on Troy’s train.

Jake says, “When I sit down on the seat and I look out the window!”

Their sweet friendship a lesson to all of us, of the lasting impact of kindness.

