‘Toys for Tots’ will give out 2 million toys, books, and games

Non-profit 'Toys for Tots' isn't waiting until Christmas this year, planning to distribute two million toys, books and games to kids amid the virus pandemic

(FOX NEWS) — Some kids across the country are about to get a big surprise, Toys for Tots announcing plans to donate two-million toys to families in need.

The non-profit is known for giving presents away during the holidays but, Toys for Tots’ CEO says they are distributing presents early this year, to help ease children’s fears during the coronavirus pandemic.

The group is partnering with the charity ‘Good-360’ to collect and donate the toys.

This move comes when many children across the country are forced to remain at home for social distancing.

In a letter online, Toys for Tots says it hopes these gifts, “contribute to the well-being and educational development of our nation’s most precious resource — our children.”

