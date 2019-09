AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Toot’n Totum has installed spirit pumps to help raise money for school security.

In total there are 17 pumps, each with a school name and logo throughout the Texas Panhandle, Oklahoma, and Kansas.

Five cents of every gallon sold through the spirit pumps will be passed along to that high school and will be used to enhance security measures.

The program lasts through April 2020.