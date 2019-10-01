Toby Keith helps veteran with all-terrain wheelchair

Before his concert in Pittsburgh Friday, Toby Keith gave a retired marine corporal -- who lost both legs in Afghanistan -- a $16k all-terrain wheelchair.

(CNN) — A special gift from a country music star.

In 2010, Brandon Rumbaugh was carrying a fellow marine to safety when he stepped on an IED.

He’s able to walk with prosthetic leg but he says he wanted this type of wheelchair because it will let him be more active outdoors and play with his six-month-old daughter.

The Independence Fund, a nonprofit that helps wounded veterans, teamed up with Keith to give Rumbaugh the $16,000 wheelchair along with backstage passes and a meet and greet with the singer.

Rumbaugh enjoyed the concert from the side of the stage and joined Keith onstage during his performance of “American Soldier.”