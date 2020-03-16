This one-eared unicorn puppy is melting hearts on the internet (stills)

Rae, the golden retriever puppy is taking the world by storm showing off her one ear which is located right on top of her head.

(FOX NEWS) — This adorable golden retriever puppy is sure to melt your heart.

Rae, the one-eared and newly TikTok famous dog, is gaining popularity all across the globe.

Nicknamed “the unicorn dog” because her one ear sits right on top of her head, Rae is teaching people how to celebrate what makes them different.

The now twelve week old golden lost one of her ears due to an accidental injury after birth.

Her owner says as Rae grew, her ear started to shift closer and closer to the top of her head.

Rae was first introduced to the internet in a video uploaded to TikTok, but, now has thousands of followers on Instagram.

