This hotel delivers puppies and prosecco to your room

The Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Denver is stepping up its room service offerings for a limited time in August, you can play with puppies while sipping on Prosecco.

DENVER (FOX NEWS) – If you’re a fan of dogs and bubbly drinks, you might want to book a trip to Denver.

The Kimpton Hotel Monaco offering a special room service package to celebrate national dog day next month.

From August 23rd to to 26th, guests can book the “Puppies and Prosecco” package.

It’s exactly what it sounds like.

For roughly $1,200, you can play with pooches while sipping on a glass of Prosecco.

It’s all an effort to support lifeline puppy rescue, a local no-kill shelter.

Half of the proceeds will benefit the shelter, but, the best part?

Each furry friend is in need of a forever home, so if you fall in love with one of the pups, you can adopt him or her right on the spot.