This dad’s invention helps his two- year- old crawl on his own

Two-year-old Brody isn't letting spina bifida hold him back, now crawling around on thanks to his dad's invention.

The once immobile toddler is now active and moving around on his own with the help of “the frog”, designed and made especially for him by his dad!

“The frog” cradles brody’s legs and makes it possible for him to crawl around.

After seeing how much freedom the device gives their son… Brody’s parents want to bring it to other families and children who may need it.

The frog is said to cost $300 to make and send but the family created a go-fund me page for donors to help those who cannot afford the mobility device.