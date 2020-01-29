This animal farm wants you to become a pig cuddler

An animal sanctuary in South Carolina is looking for volunteers to come and cuddle with their more than 100 rescue pigs.

(FOX NEWS) — Calling all animal lovers.

More than one-hundred adorable rescue pigs need your affection.

The Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary in South Carolina is looking for volunteer pig cuddlers.

You heard it correctly.

The animal sanctuary needs help snuggling their swine.

Officials say the cuddling helps socialize the pigs getting them used to human contact and interaction.

This is all with the goal of getting the pigs comfortable and friendly enough to go up for adoption.

Rescuers say more than 500 potbellied pigs were recently saved from a hoarder in Kentucky.

So far, roughly 400 have already been adopted leaving the rest in need of a forever home.

