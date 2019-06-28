Thieves steal a sick kid’s WWE belt; return belt after finding out they stole from a sick kid

Five-year-old Timothy Vick Jr. Is sitting in his living room with his dad. In his hands–a replica pro wrestling championship belt.

Timothy Vick, Sr., father: “usually kids with autism have a problem concentrating and what not. Just something with the WWE, because there is so much going on all at once, he loves to wrestle with his brothers, his dad, his sister.”

Timmy’s parents saved up all year to send a similar belt like this off to Washington state to a company that could turn a belt like this into one that is more like the real thing.

To buy the replica belt– and then to have it sent off to Washington to turn into a realistic pro wrestling championship belt cost this family about two thousand dollars in total.

But after the belt was sent off to Washington to be refurbished– surveillance video from the belt manufacturer’s home caught these two women stealing two boxes from his front porch.

Sergio Moreira– the belt manufacturer — says three belts were taken– including two from the Vick family– one family– one of which was Timmy’s belt.

The Edgewood police department in Washington state say they have released the video of these women and received a lot of tips.

Moirera says these women must have heard about it– because the belts have since been returned along with this four-page letter.

The letter goes on to say that the thieves are homeless– at least one is addicted to drugs– they were trying to make a quick buck and “please find it in your hearts to forgive us.”

The Vick family says they still have a lot of questions– but are happy this story has a happy ending.