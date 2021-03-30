The Ronald McDonald House Charities holds a ribbon cutting on their new building

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo held a ribbon cutting on their new building.

“It’s been a little bitter sweet cause you can get very attached, and we had so many memories in the house that we have been in for 37 years but we’re ready to make those new memories and it has been a really great journey,” said Susan Credle, Board President.

RMDH said they will welcome their first families in the coming weeks.