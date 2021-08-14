The Christian Motorcycle Association hosts Martha’s Home Kids for an Afternoon of Fun

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Martha’s Home residents and their children enjoyed an afternoon of fun in the summer sun today.

The Christian Motorcycle Association hosted Martha’s Home Kids for an Afternoon of Fun. There was water, fun, basketball, soccer, food and motorcycle rides at the event which was held at Martin Road Park.

“We just want to do something special for the kids before school starts,” said Matt Coots of the Christian Motorcycle Association. “It’s fun for us to get together and bring joy to the mothers and their children from Martha’s Home.”

